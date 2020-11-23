Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.87.

APD traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,117. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.99 and a 200 day moving average of $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.