Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 581,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,192,000 after acquiring an additional 106,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.41. 132,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

