Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 136,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $33,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 412,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.53. 64,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

