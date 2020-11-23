Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 52,031 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,031 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,845,021. The company has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,007 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

