Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,795 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.88 on Monday, hitting $459.04. The stock had a trading volume of 56,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,472. The stock has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.81. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.