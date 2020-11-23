Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

