Super Zero Price Reaches $0.0928 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00070490 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000882 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00021089 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005507 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

