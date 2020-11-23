Sycale Advisors NY LLC Acquires Shares of 307,400 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 307,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. Gogo comprises approximately 2.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Gogo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gogo by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,423,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 380,334 shares during the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 789,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 273.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 453,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver purchased 2,606,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,428,480.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,803 shares of company stock worth $2,924,318 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Cowen cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $803.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

