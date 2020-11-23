Sycale Advisors NY LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares during the quarter. ChromaDex accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of CDXC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. 2,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.00.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. Analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

