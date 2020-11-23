Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $11.12 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 9.6% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 35.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 38.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $15,289,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 89.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $133.54. The stock had a trading volume of 116,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,806. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $151.18.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

