Sycale Advisors NY LLC Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 534,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. SLM comprises about 3.7% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.14% of SLM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SLM by 554.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

SLM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.85. 103,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,579. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

