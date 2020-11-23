Sycale Advisors NY LLC Takes Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. HUYA makes up 1.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,937 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 402.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 113,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,585. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.18.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

