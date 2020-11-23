Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.71 ($130.25).

FRA SY1 opened at €106.55 ($125.35) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.62. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

