Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.71 ($130.25).

FRA SY1 opened at €106.55 ($125.35) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.62. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

