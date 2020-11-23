Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Truist

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNV. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

SNV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after purchasing an additional 189,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,944,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151,848 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 798,810 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

