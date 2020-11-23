Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Target by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 479,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,881,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Target by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 82,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

