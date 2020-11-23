Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 706.67 ($9.23).

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 646 ($8.44) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 651.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 663.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. Tate & Lyle plc has a 1-year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.60).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

