Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 308.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,516 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $76,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Independent Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Shares of TSLA traded up $29.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $519.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,954,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $464.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $508.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.77 and its 200-day moving average is $318.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.