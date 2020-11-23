The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Insiders have sold 2,587,288 shares of company stock worth $624,548,135 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

