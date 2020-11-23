The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €73.51 and a 200-day moving average of €64.36.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

