The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after acquiring an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $146.78. 23,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,008. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

