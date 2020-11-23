The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $185,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 401,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 28,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.63. The company had a trading volume of 122,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day moving average of $264.68. The firm has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

