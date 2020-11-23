The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $111,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

HD stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.69. 108,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

