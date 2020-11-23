The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $271.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.68 and a 200-day moving average of $264.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

