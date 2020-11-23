The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $40,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after buying an additional 1,067,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,756 shares of company stock worth $51,606,008. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NYSE PG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.25. 159,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $345.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

