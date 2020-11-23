The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,756 shares of company stock worth $51,606,008. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $138.82. 256,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

