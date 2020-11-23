The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 666,632 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.21% of The TJX Companies worth $142,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 367,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

