The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $5.67 on Monday, hitting $146.74. 649,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,741,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

