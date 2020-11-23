Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 5.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,775,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $628,350,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after acquiring an additional 741,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $444.73. 47,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,729. The company has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

