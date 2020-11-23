THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. THETA has a total market cap of $660.28 million and $30.74 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Coinbit, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00081029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00372554 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.98 or 0.03190385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00028613 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, WazirX, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, Fatbtc, Huobi, Coinbit and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

