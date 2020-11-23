Thrive Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,774.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. Thrive Token has a market cap of $689,620.34 and approximately $9,774.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00081029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00372554 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.98 or 0.03190385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00028613 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

