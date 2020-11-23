thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.72 ($7.91).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.71.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

