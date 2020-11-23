Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Buys $39,980.85 in Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahily bought 609 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.65 per share, with a total value of $39,980.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,413. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,128,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

