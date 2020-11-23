TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Price Target Cut to GBX 80 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:TGL opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.48). The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

