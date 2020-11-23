TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Price Target Cut to GBX 80 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:TGL opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.48). The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.
TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.