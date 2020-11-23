Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Sold by Atlas Venture Advisors Inc.

Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,833,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,888 shares during the quarter. Translate Bio makes up about 8.8% of Atlas Venture Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. owned 5.16% of Translate Bio worth $52,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 35.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 420.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 20.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. 25,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,090. Translate Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

