TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.07.

NASDAQ TA opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.