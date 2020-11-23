UDR (NYSE:UDR) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of UDR opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 427,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 696,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 304,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in UDR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 521,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

