Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 922,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $181,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 69.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.12 on Monday, reaching $206.51. 80,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,884. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $210.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.32 and a 200 day moving average of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

