Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Nov 23rd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VALPQ. ValuEngine downgraded Valaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $0.06 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

VALPQ stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Valaris has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08.

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction.

