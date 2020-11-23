Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.79. 361,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

