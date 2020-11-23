Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Raised by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

VLO traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.27. 287,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

