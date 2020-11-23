Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,504. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

