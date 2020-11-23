Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $335.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

