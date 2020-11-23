Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Lessened by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.7% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.96. 49,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,790. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $88.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.