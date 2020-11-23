Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,291 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $66,154,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 640,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

