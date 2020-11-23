Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 67,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 26,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 530,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

