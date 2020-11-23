Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 52,159 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 394,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,639. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

