Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Reduced by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,189,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,602,000 after buying an additional 155,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,815,000 after buying an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.