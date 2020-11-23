Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $72,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212,965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,598,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,241,000 after acquiring an additional 892,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,769,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,779,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

MRK stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.85. 282,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,437,854. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

