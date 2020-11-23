Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $72,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.34. 152,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $345.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,756 shares of company stock valued at $51,606,008. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

