Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Visa were worth $118,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $396.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,072 shares of company stock valued at $23,627,774. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

